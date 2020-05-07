Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss In Gorgeous Bathing Suit Photos As She Celebrates A Wonderful Milestone

Sherri Shepherd recently celebrated her 53rd birthday, and she certainly did it in style. The former co-host of The View took to social media, where she posted a few sizzling bikini photos that revealed her dramatic weight loss.

The less than perfect actress looked gorgeous in a blue and white swimsuit. The funny lady and TV host had her curly hair cascading over her shoulders and her makeup was flawless.

She captioned the post: "Happy birthday darling from the east coast. Your bumps and bruises have been nuggets of knowing that you have passed on those who love you and need you. You did it because basically, you never gave up, you never gave in and you never gave the devil a chance. This célébration birthday celebration is just another milestone on your journey. A journey filled with determination, love, reason for being and validation. I'm so proud to know you. Make this anniversary the best ever! I love you, my darling.

One fan replied, “It’s a beautiful image, but I love this nail polish, I have to go paint my nails now, and I have this happy birthday in color. You are amazing! Never stop entertaining ♥ ️ I love supporting each project you are attached to. Stay blessed 🙌 ”

Another supporter said, “Happy birthday, lovely! You are amazing, Sherrie. Happy Birthday 💐💞🔥🍰🎂🎊🎉 I wish you blessings and prosperity !!! 💖🤩🥂🥳 ”

In a recent post, Sherri shared a sweet message about self esteem that made her disciples appreciate her even more.