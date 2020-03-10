SNL Alum Molly Shannon Signs

First reported by UPI, Molly Shannon recently announced that she was joining Showtime’s half-hour comedy show, Big Deal, which was revealed as a pilot earlier this year. Vannessa Bayer, who is also a Saturday Night Live alumna, will lead the pilot.

The showrunner will be Jessi Klein, who has worked on series such as Inside Amy Schumer and also the popular animation show, Big Mouth. Michael Showalter, who worked on Wet Hot American Summer and The Big Sick, will direct.

It looks like the series is about Bayer’s fight against childhood leukemia. Shannon and Bayer will both play as hosts of a successful chain of stores. SNL alum Molly Shannon is best known for her work in the 1999 film Superstar, starring Will Ferrell and herself. SNL Alum Molly Shannon Signs On As Star In New Pilot Big Deal

The film, produced on a budget of only $ 14 million, was a modest box office success, earning $ 30.6 million, but also becoming a cult classic in the process, despite negative reviews at the time. , including Roger Ebert for the Chicago Sun-Times.

While Molly Shannon was successful in Saturday Night Live, her career slowly shifted to movies and other TV shows, many of which were supporting roles.

Three years ago in 2017, for example, Molly won the Film Independent Spirit Award for her work in Other People. The actress won the award for best supporting actress.

She has also appeared in other films, including the critically acclaimed film Happiness, but also in other SNL films such as A Night At The Roxbury, in addition to films outside the SNL universe like Never Been Kissed, Osmosis Jones and How The Grinch Stole