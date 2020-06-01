Snoop Dogg Releases Official Social Media Post Addressing Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ‘Rat’ Claims

To keep you posted, be aware that Tekashi 6ix9ine has been making waves in entertainment news headlines for the past few weeks after his release from house arrest.

The judge allowed the rapper to serve the rest of his sentence at home due to coronavirus problems associated with his alleged asthma problems. After 6ix9ine returned home, the rapper called other industry rappers who repeatedly criticized 6ix9ine for reporting his Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates.

Snoop Dogg was one of them. This week Daniel Hernandez, also known as Tekahsi 6ix9ine, suggested that Snoop Dogg was one of the rappers that people generally consider to be true to his roots. Hernandez claims that this is not the case, however.

According to Hernandez, Snoop Dogg actually acted as a federal informer in the Suge Knight criminal case. Snoop fought back against the rapper by linking to a clip from Omar Rey as Pimpin ‘Silky. Tekashi went on to say that the clip was not going to distract anyone from wanting to know the truth.

Snoop Dogg told him to leave him alone on Instagram, and 6ix9ine said that the meme he had published was funny only for “old people” over 50. Hernandez went on to say that Snoop never bothered to deny the paperwork.