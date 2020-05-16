Sofia Vergara And Her Niece Claudia Have Their Beach-Body Backsides On Full Display As They Twin In New Sizzling Photos

Adrienne Bailon Houghton has decided to break the Internet with her latest Instagram post, where she shows off her amazing curves in a black strapless bikini.

This week, the co-host of The Real released a fantastic video where she confirmed that she had managed to maintain weight loss during the period of self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time that the 36-year-old television personality has shown her figure since losing 20 pounds a few months ago.

Sofia Vergara And Her Niece Claudia Have Their Beach-Body Backsides On Full Display As They Twin In New Sizzling Photos

The singer and actress took the opportunity to open up to her decision to change her lifestyle: “May 1, 2020 🖤

During this period, more than ever… Staying in good health is at the heart of my concerns! This is my first swimsuit item since I lost 20 pounds. Now … I have already lost weight but I have always gained it … because I was on a diet and I was not changing my lifestyle! But not this time… It’s been a year since I’ve had “enough” (have you ever been there? Where are you just tired of complaining about what you don’t like and you’re finally ready to act and take action? REALLY make changes!) Well, I made some big changes like choosing to eat herbal 🌱 change my whole relationship with food and work! I was consistent with my self-discipline (although it was so difficult at times). I keep reminding myself that the greatest form of self-esteem is self-discipline! They say it takes 21 days to get into a new habit… I just want to encourage you to take this time to develop healthy habits! Drink your water, squat down, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your vegetables! (Preach to myself to continue! Lol.) It’s a new month! Let’s do this! BESOS Xx

She also revealed her current weight: “I’m going to be 4 inches and going between 105 and 108 pounds.”