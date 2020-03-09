Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo Mobile Game

had already been announced last year. The game was created to attract fans of the Olympics and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sega has officially announced a release date, pricing details and a new gameplay trailer for the new Olympic title.

More information about the game has been announced on the official website: “Take part in a variety of Olympic events through a wide range of stages!” Discover the latest additions to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games! Test your skills with difficult EX steps and overcome them using Sonic and his friends! ”

The game also has a storyline. Sonic and his friends are trying to stop Dr. Eggman from canceling the Olympics.

The game features several characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog series, such as Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, Red, etc. There are 16 characters available, but more can be announced after the game's release.

Pre-registration has started for the game on the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store. By pre-registering, players will receive a notification when the game is available for download.

Some of the competitions that will be featured in the game include sport climbing, karate, 400m hurdles, hammer throw, fencing, BMX <long jump, javelin throw, etc.

The game will also include mini-games like Number Lock, Claw Game, Quiz Game, Tokyo Skytree Jump, and more.

Players can compete with others online for att