T.I. Was Just Honored As A ‘Dream In Black Future

TI has lived his best life these days with his family. He also marked an important achievement for his career, and his wife, Tiny Harris was really proud of him.

Tiny made sure to publicly congratulate her husband on his account on social networks, just to mark the important event.

Tip also expressed his gratitude to the whole team after winning an NAACP award for Rhythm & Flow.

Now the rapper marks another achievement, and you can check it out below.

“Thank you, AT&T for honoring me as #DreaminBlack Future Maker. As I continue to get up and go back, I aim to empower future creators who will shape culture and create black history. I look forward to sharing my Future Maker story with you in New Orleans on February 26. For more information on how to participate, visit dreaminblack.att.com #ATTPartner, ‘Tip captioned his message. T.I. Was Just Honored As A ‘Dream In Black Future Maker’

Someone said, “Congratulations, brother! Well deserved for all that you have done and accomplished for the culture, the people, the community and the world! I am proud to watch a king as strong as you for years. You have shaped my state of mind and inspired millions of people in your life journey! no one has taught me bravery and fearlessness except you. It is high time that you are recognized for the sacrifices and the risks that you took and that you always take to speak on behalf of people !!! I wish I could have attended just to meet you, listen to your wisdom and shake hands with my model! One day, inshallah, we will cross paths. I love you, king ♥ ️✊🏼 ‘

Another follower wrote: “God is good !!! Blessings in addition to the blessing “So proud of the man and the father that you have become @ troubleman31. ”

Someone else said, ‘I follow you all the time Handsome handsome young man 😇💪🏽🙏🏽and a family man – that’s what I like about you not because what you do in the real world but what you do with your family and it’s a blessing because it’s so tempting there. God is first, then your family, then your business. I wish I could come to a concert a day