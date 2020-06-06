Tamar Braxton Reveals Who Told Her And Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert That Their Son, Logan Herbert, Needed Therapy During Their Bitter And Public Divorce – Boyfriend David Adefeso Is Making Things Better

Tamar Braxton lives his best life with the boyfriend of his dream, David Adefeso. In a recent interview, she openly spoke of the challenges she faced after her divorce from Vincent Herbert in 2017.

The singer and reality TV star admitted that after she and Vincent decided to separate, their advisor advised them to take specific action for the good of their son, Logan.

The singer and reality TV star admitted that after she and Vincent decided to separate, their advisor advised them to take specific action for the good of their son, Logan.

Parents were also advised to send Logan to therapy so that he could better manage the situation, which can be traumatic for some children. Tamar explained that she should have been on therapy when her parents separated.

Tamar said, “The counselor was like, ‘You may want to get along for your child,’ and that’s when we made the decision, it was about him, not about us. ”

Tamar also gave an update on how Logan did it.

She shared, “So I found out that I was elevating myself. Logan is the male version of me, which shouldn’t surprise me, but I’m surprised. He has a huge personality. He’s hilarious. is really, really smart and he’s like, the biggest – do I say that about me? No, he’s the greatest kid ever. He’s so cool. He’s the only kid, so he’s counting on me to play all the time, and that’s a lot, but I think we’re splitting the time between Sonic the Hedgehog and Real Housewives of Atlanta. “