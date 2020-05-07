Tamar Braxton’s Lingerie Video Has Fans Talking In The Comments, But David Adefeso Is Here For It: ‘Mamma Is Fine!’

Tamar Braxton just told his fans that she wanted to share a video from her previous life because she refuses to post food on social media. The clip Tamar posted made fans talk in the comments – she filmed herself in lingerie some time ago, when life was normal.

Anyway, check out the video that Tamar shared and managed to impress many fans:

“Publish my old life because I refuse to publish food that is life in today’s life,” Tamar captioned his post.

One follower said, “ I know that someday I’m going to meet you and when I do, don’t come for me because when I’m about to tell you that you really have to stop doing this by posting your body like you made a man he laughs at, I guess you just want more followers, his team you are too good for that you are awesome you are handsome you are talented you don’t need to show your body on Instagram like that.

David Adefeso jumped into the comments and said, “Yessssss !!!! Mamma is fine. ”

Various enemies criticized Tamar for sharing a video in her lingerie and told her that she was a mother and that she should not do this.

One commenter said, “So you’re posting food for the flesh,” and someone else posted this: “Come by TEAM NATURAL BODY🙌 #nocompetitionhere Thx for the reminder @tamarbraxton.”

One subscriber said: ‘Sooo u low balling you like this on Instagram… .WOW !!!’ and another fan sprang up on Tamar and posted this: ‘No matter how I feel, you will always find a way to make me feel better God Bless you.’