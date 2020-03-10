Teddi Mellencamp Welcomes Baby No. 3!

Teddi Mellencamp is now a mother of three! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and husband Edwin Arroyave welcomed their third addition to the family and took advantage of social media to share the good news with their fans!

The RHOBH star gave birth to a baby girl and it seems that they are fortunately both healthy and in good shape.

The announcement was shared by the new mom of three on her IG stories, much to the excitement of her fans.

She posted a sweet video taken in her hospital room showing her playing with the newborn’s little toes. Teddi Mellencamp Welcomes Baby No. 3!

And that was not all! Her husband also used social media to celebrate the new life and his wife did it so well.

He posted a clip showing it in the hospital bed and captioned it with: ‘teddi mellencamp was a champion in the delivery room! Baby and mom are as healthy as possible.

As you may know, the proud parents already had a 7 year old daughter, Slate and a 5 year old son, Cruz, before welcoming their third child.

Both were conceived using fertility treatments while the newborn was actually a surprise as the couple did not try to have more children.

In addition, Arroyave has another daughter named Isabella, 11, from another relationship.

Teddi shared the pregnancy news in September and since then has kept her subscribers informed of her trip, updating them on her baby’s growth and more!

“I am not a fortune teller but the day you arrive is very soon. The day you will be embarrassed about this photo is also in your future. 💕 👶 📷 @makeupbyhaileyhoff #babyarroyave, ” she wrote a few days ago next to a photo of her huge belly.