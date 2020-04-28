Tekashi 69 Breaks The Silence Following His Release

Recently, it was revealed that young rapper Tekashi 69 was recently released from prison and that he is supposed to serve his sentence at home. This was due to fear of the coronavirus and a judge felt that Tekashi was not a threat to the community and allowed him to serve the rest of his sentence at home. The Shade Room also noted that a message appeared on the rapper’s IG in his biography. Tekashi told people he simply couldn’t understand why everyone called him a sneak. Jade, Tekashi’s GF also posted a message on her own social media account celebrating the fact that the ‘king’ is back. You can see below the post she shared on her IG account. Tekashi 69 Breaks The Silence Following His Release From Jail – Check Out The First Thing He Addresses People “Your king is back 🌈🌈💦💦💕💕🔥🔥🍀🍀💜❤️🧡💛💚💙…. “He doesn’t want me to tell you why they let it out, because they want him to find out who started the Coronavirus 🧐 and no, he didn’t rally guys; he just spoke a lil; Post. A fan said, “We needed him to leave the internet so fast that he was boring without him,” and someone else posted the message: “He was never a rat” EL WELCOME HOME KING OF NEW YORK ” ‘- They raised her baby daddy and said, “Your real baby dad is locked up, and no one said you have a cane praise here,” and a follower posted: “You have Day69 and Dummyboy updated he missed multiple platinum records. “Someone else posted this:” He just talked a little ???? What in the actual fuck does that mean ???? Oh yeah, he’s a mouse, not a rat ??