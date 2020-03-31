Terraforming Earth Has Just Released

Independent game development studio Lost Robots has announced its first free DLC package for its Steam Terraforming Earth game. This new DLC introduces drones to the game and is expected to be free for all game owners on Steam and will bring new content to the game.

The DLC package includes cargo drones, which are flying robots that can be used to solve new types of puzzles. The entire DLC is meant to bring players back to what they call the Dark Souls style puzzle platform. There will be tricky situations that only smart players can navigate, otherwise you can just die in a hilarious way. Terraforming Earth Has Just Released A New DLC Titled “Drone Danger” On Steam, New Content For This Strange Indie Game

In the original game, players guide three original little robots through obstacles and challenges in an attempt to restore life on Earth. This roguelike puzzle platform game puts players in strange and unique situations every turn and challenges them to create their own solutions to constantly changing problems.

This game will put your problem solving skills and your planning skills to the fullest, because the chaotic nature requires concentration, but does everything in your power to prevent it. It is the first game to apply the generation of procedures and the design of platform puzzles in the same game. This results in a game that can be replayed endlessly with new situations with each pass.