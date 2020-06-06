Terraria 1.4 Journey’s End FAQs Answered – No Meteors Spawning? Console Release Date? What Is Luck?

Terraria 1.4, or Journey’s End, is finally here for PC. The huge update brought many changes to the game and, with it, many new questions. When will the Terraria update arrive on mobile and console? Why are there no strange plants that spawn? Are meteors going to land?

First, the mobile and console version of Terraria. Currently, the console version of Terraria is developed by Pipeworks, which transfers the original PC code to Unity for Xbox and PlayStation. It takes a while – the console versions are still in 1.3.5, which was released in April. Terraria 1.4 Journey’s End FAQs Answered – No Meteors Spawning? Console Release Date? What Is Luck?

It is likely that the console update will take a year or more to be released on a console following previous update models. The mobile version, developed by DR Studios, may also take some time. The game is even further behind than the consoles, on 1.3.0.7.

In terms of gameplay FAQs, the changelog for Terraria was huge, so it’s likely that you missed some of the small game changes. New biomes have been added, as well as thousands of new items, which can be a little difficult to understand.

One of the most frequently asked questions to those starting out in 1.4 is: where are all the meteors? In the previous version of Terraria, you had to destroy Crimson Hearts or Shadow Orbs to make a Meteor appear, but now you have to destroy the brain of Cthulu or the Eater of Worlds to get a meteor to spawn.