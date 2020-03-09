The Last Of Us Part II Director Makes

There are occasions when literally following everything related to PC games results in some laughter at the expense of a developer, and that is one of those moments. A new mod has appeared on NexusMods for Red Dead R

edemption 2 called Hot Coffee, and Rockstar instantly started to take legal action to try to withdraw it. Remember that mods are only acceptable for Red Dead Redemption 2 if Rockstar likes them, otherwise you will likely be criticized with mundane court hearings on esoteric actions while lawyers are looking at old statutes that were written long before that computers are not common. . The Last Of Us Part II Director Makes A Joke Regarding The Delayed Release Of The Game

The mod’s name goes back to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, where players could participate in lewd activities with a girlfriend when their relationship indicator had reached a certain point. It was originally cut from the game, but the modders were able to find the mini-game and put it back in place.

The event caused an uproar from those who do not play video games, a group of politicians got involved and retailers promised never to offer another Rockstar game again. It was a rather pleasant event to watch

The Hot Coffee mod brings it back in Red Dead Redemption 2, the mini-game and all, although now you’re Arthur Morgan picking up the ladies of the night in the lounges rather than walking around for a date.

Everything is decidedly adult, though, with no other action taken by the player to put the entities in various states of undressing, you are currently watching adult adults wrestling on a bed while they groan as if they were trying to pass a stone kidney.

This alone is not worthy news; what is is that Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive are trying to bring a legal slapdown to the creator of the mod. They claim various EULA infringements because the moderator modifies the software. It is against the EULA, apparently; modding is bad in Take-Two’s eyes.