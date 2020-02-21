The products pick the buyers

We all export the products produced by our company towards the European countries. Because of our superior capacities we could manufacture big volumes of wooden furniture. To receive a no cost catalog of your furniture, make sure you, send all of us a resume or down load it from your website. To get the news and updated rates from all of us, please, sign up for our information sheet. MBS WOOD is a top to bottom integrated enterprise combining every one of the manufacturing periods. To produce the beautiful wooden tables you decide to use only environmentally clean and superior quality wood grown up in the Ukrainian forests. All of us purchase the wood upon it is careful collection and confirmation of all the reports from the talk about forestry, credit reporting the environmental friendliness and top quality of the wood. For filling we use a powder car paint. The done products happen to be carefully loaded for the further vehicles.

We spend special attention for the quality of the products. Each of our product line is modified and advanced on a regular basis. MBS Wood furniture factory companies dining tables and caffeine tables made from high quality stable natural pine. We offer an array of wooden tables of various shapes and forms. The legs for solid wood tables are constructed of metal. We all produce the legs suitable for dining and coffee tables of the wonderful variety of forms. MBS Wood manufactures real wood home furniture. Today the primary direction of your factory can be production of vintage tables with material and real wood legs. The products pick the buyers in the Netherlands, Saudi arabia, and Denmark. We produce beautiful and high quality solid wood furniture and export the furniture to Europe. For over 25 years we’ve been successfully processing our furniture for your homes. We work with wholesale buyers and with huge online shops in Western world. We offer great terms of cooperation relating to our standard customers.