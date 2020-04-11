THQ Nordic and Nukklear’s Comanche

HQ Nordic and Nukklear have relaunched the Comanche series on Steam. The series originally launched in 1992 by developer NovaLogic, Inc.

The Comanche series follows the helicopter of the same name, the RAH-66 Comanche attack helicopter, as it works to complete various military missions. The last game was released in 2001.

A new installment in the series, Comanche, has now appeared on Steam Early Access 20 years after the last game. With the release was a new trailer.

“After the Iran-US RQ170 incident, in which a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was hacked and captured via cyberwarfare, the US military has secretly resumed development of the RAH-66 helicopter program for special operations. The objective was to develop a highly maneuverable and highly advanced stealth war machine for waterproof and mountainous terrain, which can deploy unshakeable low range drones to operate in high risk environments. The program was a great success and the Comanche special units seemed unstoppable in their missions. »Indicates the store’s official summary THQ Nordic and Nukklear’s Comanche Now Available In Steam Early Access

Unfortunately, according to history, the RAH-66 plans were disclosed on a whistleblowing website. Now anyone who could afford the plans could buy them in an instant. The Comanche was now used for devious purposes, and some of the helicopters were modified to become even more dangerous.

The Early Access version focuses on balancing the expectations of the dedicated fan base with new fans. Discussion about the game will take place on the official Discord server for the game.

Early access is expected to last approximately six months. Meanwhile, the developer will listen to the comments and incorporate them.

will be in game. The original version of the game will likely be higher as it will have more content, like more multiplayer and solo content, plus flying stick / HOTAS support.

The Alpha version, which is the Early Access game, has a single player mission, two multiplayer game modes, multiple maps, plus five unique Comanche classes and four combat drones. For those who are new to the series, there is a flight and combat training mode.

The April update will include features for a single player, including a second mission, the command dial, gr options