Tiny Harris Gives The Surprising New Reason Why She And TI Are Struggling

To promote the new season of his reality series, TI & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, which airs on VH1, Tiny Harris spoke seriously with the media.

The Xscape diva with her husband, TI, and the rest of their family are in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, Tiny has participated in several interviews where she talks about her family, her marriage and the issues they are still working on.

In a virtual conversation with Fox, Tiny explained that she is struggling a bit against the void because many children have grown up and left the house.

Tiny said it was not easy but forced herself to understand that it was part of life.

The Xscape singer said, “I don’t really like my kids all sprawling, but I know they have to grow up and become their own selves. I have to go away. But I like to have my children with me. I love having them all under one roof, but I understand that time is up. But they come to visit me all the time. … It’s a work in progress, but I have my little ones here to keep me busy. “