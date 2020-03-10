Tiny Harris Makes Fans Happy With Footage

Tiny Harris excited many of her fans when she shared footage from the back as she focused on her solo project. Check out the video that TI’s wife posted on her social media account.

“Lost images since I really focused on my solo project! Before @chezdaking leaves me alone on the streets !! 💔😢 I’ve been trying to find the vibrations since !! One day 🤞🏼 to my glam @shereeglamdolls @therealnoigjeremy @sewjodie #Ryder #Tiny #SoloEp 🤷🏽‍♀️ 👑🔥‼ ️ ‘Tiny captioned his message.

A fan told him that " nothing would make him happier than dropping all that bomb ass music !! #DropItSis ", and someone else commented," You look like a bomb! Can we at least get the video for IF ****** Love U?

Another follower said: ‘Please recover the vibrations! He would like you to do it !!!! I’m dying to hear a whole Tiny solo album.

Someone else also showed very little support and wrote, “We are all so proud and grounded for you. Chez est trop ❤️😘 ‘

Another disciple said, ‘Yes, Mrs. Harris, are we going to get some more from your music? If so, I can’t wait. You have a beautiful voice👠💄 ‘

One commenter posted this: ‘Tiny, we’re still waiting for you baby! You got that! Rooting for you all the way! 💪🏾 ‘and another fan said,’ @majorgirl we need another song because I played hell with I Fu * kin <3U😂😂. ”

Someone else posted: “ You have too much talent to go unnoticed @majorgirl !!! Your fans are waiting for the drop !! You deserve the recognition of your skills !!! Best wishes to you !! ‘