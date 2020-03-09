Today’s Nintendo Direct Featured Animal

The entire Animal Crossing franchise is based on an interesting idea for gameplay; players live in a digital world with NPCs, existing day by day alongside them as the earth turns into something more than it originally was. The franchise has been around for a while and its latest console title, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, enjoyed famous status on the Nintendo 3DS. It is finally time to live in the digital world again with Animal Crossing: New Horizons which should be released on the same day as Doom, probably leaving many articles for everyone on what, apart from what, and how it reflects in sort of society as a whole.

With the release of ACNH on March 20 (in a month from today), Nintendo has gone on the Internet for another Nintendo Direct, exploring a little more the mechanisms that will be available to play with when the title is completely released . If you just prefer to watch Nintendo Direct, it’s easy too! Today’s Nintendo Direct Featured Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Showing Off A Handful Of New Features

everyone probably follows that New Horizons will highlight crafts from various resources around the island; from the construction of new objects to the decoration of those already made, prepare to obtain some digital calluses of the number of trees and rocks that you will need to separate in order to obtain the necessary tools.

Today Nintendo has shown us that we are going far beyond simply building a new dresser. You can build and interact with the island itself, dig cliffs, build stairs and ramps.

Bridges are not something new, as this has been the primary means of crossing rivers and developing footbridges throughout your city in past titles, but varying terrain heights as well as means of navigation; it’s new, and it looks fantastic in its scope and presentation.