Tom Brady Says He Doesn’t Remember

However, according to The Big Lead, Tom Brady stopped at the Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, but instead of telling Stern everything he wanted to know, Brady, however, stuck to his guns by not saying much to the controversial host. At one point during the conversation, Stern brought in the entertainment industry’s least favorite President, Donald Trump, and The Big Lead claimed that Brady was visibly upset by this. Stern asked the footballer about Ivanka Trump. Brady, who laughed at the question, acted as if he had no idea what Stern was talking about.Tom Brady Says He Doesn’t Remember Donald Trump Suggesting Him To Date Ivanka TrumpHoward allegedly reports that the president wanted Brady to go out with his daughter about two decades ago, but the Boston website found the president’s comments that apparently said something different. According to the outlet, Trump said that Tom was a “wonderful guy” and that he got to know him during the Miss Universe competition. Trump at the time claimed Brady liked Ivanka. It is believed, after Brady won his very first Super Bowl, he is the role of judge at the Miss USA Beauty Contest in 2002, which the president owned from 1996 to 2016. In an old conversation between Trump and Stern, the host asked him if he would be okay with Brady with his daughter, and the real estate force claimed he was 25 years old and “” American. ” Stern then asked if she was going to visit him, and Trump claims that Brady probably would, but at that time he was more focused on the ‘football stuff’. According to The Big Lead, it wasn’t long before the footballer began a relationship with Bridget Moynahan.