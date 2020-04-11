Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Update: The Couple

Tom Hanks and Rita Ora return to the United States after a few weeks in Australia. The shadow room has all the details available.

The couple were quarantined there two weeks after the positive diagnosis of coronavirus.

“The couple were all smiles on Friday when they were spotted driving in Los Angeles, according to @enews,” writes TSR.

TSR continues and writes: “ Tom and Rita were in Australia where Tom was filming an upcoming #ElvisPresley biopic. This is where they reported experiencing symptoms related to the coronavirus. ”

It was revealed that Tom and Rita published an article on their recovery and kept fans informed of the situation via social media.

While many people worried about them, there are also people who continue to pretend that this is all a lie, and celebrities are paid to say they have been infected.

Someone said, “Now quarantine two more weeks in the United States,” and another follower wrote, “So being quarantined for two weeks suddenly gets rid of the virus? I was just wondering.’

Another follower said, “They’d better go back to quarantine before catching it again,” and someone else posted, “Because they weren’t even sick in the first place!”

Another disciple said: “These celebrities are paid by the government for lying, there is a program for everyone”.

One commenter wrote, “ Meanwhile, an ordinary citizen waited seven days to get the test results, ” and someone else said, “ Can we keep them in Australia until ‘to let us know for sure that they don’t have them at all’.

An Instagrammer posted: “ Meanwhile, people are waiting and still dying for lack of test kits. They should make it accessible to everyone