Tom Hardy Is Unrecognizable As Al Capone In Upcoming Biopic

Tom Hardy will soon play the role of the notorious gangster Al Capone in the next biopic Capone, and a new photo of the 42-year-old actor in old age makeup shows that he is almost unrecognizable in the role.

Photographer Greg Williams recently posted Hardy's photo as Capone on Instagram, and in the caption, he wrote that Hardy's "incredible makeup" was courtesy of artist Audrey Doyle. Williams also noted that Capone – which is directed by Josh Trank – will be available soon.

In the photo, Hardy’s old age makeup is complete with wrinkles and scars while the actor holds a lighted cigar between his lips. The film focuses on the “untold story” of Capone’s last years, and looking at the makeup, one would think that Capone died in his 80s or 90s. But, Capone died at the age of 48 , and Hardy’s makeup shows how much his life outside the law – plus ten years in prison – has taken a heavy toll.

Capone fought dementia towards the end of his life, and this fact combined with his violent history haunted him in his later years. He died in 1947 of a cardiac arrest after having suffered a stroke. By leading the Chicago Outfit – his organized crime syndicate – Capone has earned nicknames like “Scarface” and “Public Enemy No. 1.”