If you love ridiculous, ridiculous gaming, then We’re Five Games here with some good news for you. Their stupid title, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, is now available on all platforms. But if you try to grab it on a computer, better treats await you. Completely Reliable Delivery Service Launched Free in the Epic Games Store! And not only free to play for a limited time – it appears that the Epic Games Store is offering it for free until April 9.
You will try to work with your friends with your characters who control a physics-based game engine in a silly and almost spineless way. Totally Reliable Delivery Service Is Live On Consoles And Mobile Devices; As you would expect from the title, the game pits you and your friends against the world while trying to deliver packages against everything the physics engine wants to throw at you. There are plenty of vehicles to start with. boats, planes, cars, wagons, delivery trucks, hot air balloons – whatever you can think of! And you are free to take the path you need to take to get your parcels delivered as long as you deliver them. The game is similar to Boneloaf’s Gang Beasts, with your characters able to grab onto most surfaces and fight against the physics engine. Character design is also somewhat similar, so there is a clear influence from the fun party game in this one.