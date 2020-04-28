Totally Reliable Delivery Service Is Live On Consoles

If you love ridiculous, ridiculous gaming, then We’re Five Games here with some good news for you. Their stupid title, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, is now available on all platforms. But if you try to grab it on a computer, better treats await you. Completely Reliable Delivery Service Launched Free in the Epic Games Store! And not only free to play for a limited time – it appears that the Epic Games Store is offering it for free until April 9.