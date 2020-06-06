Toya Johnson Shares One Of Her Skin Secrets – Check It Out Here

Toya Johnson shared one of her skin secrets with fans on her IG account. Check out the post she recently shared to see some of the products she uses to have such flawless skin.

“#Ad I recently started using the new @olay Body products, and I love the feel of my skin. I had experienced dry skin, but after adding the Olay Premium Body Wash inspired by Vitamin B3 Complex + Hyaluronic Acid and Rinse-off Body Conditioner to my shower routine, my skin feels smoother and visibly smoother. healthy in just 14 days! #olaypartner “, Toya captioned her message.

Someone said: 'Girl u are so beautiful 😍 like it doesn't make sense', and one commenter posted this: 'When I think of this brand, I think of the elderly… .lol .. I swear that my mother liked Olay products but the old version. "

One commenter said, “Also consider looking in a shower filter. It also helps dry skin, hair and nails, “and someone else posted this message:” You’re beautiful …. yes. I have to order it. ”

Another follower posted this message: “you look beautiful, I love you Godma❤️❤️ @toyajohnson.”

Someone else said, “@toyajohnson. Lots of blessings for you. You are one of my favorites because your energy is so contagious and you have no drama. Thank you for showing positivity in a dark world! And another commenter posted this message: “My mom loved them, I love them, and my 9-year-old daughter is blown away by then!” “