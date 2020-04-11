Toya Johnson’s Baby Girl, Reign Rushing Makes

Toya Johnson shared a video that will leave many fans impressed. Her granddaughter and Robert Rushing’s, Reign Rushing, make her father a Chai latte, and the clip will definitely make your day.

Toya made the headlines not too long ago when she celebrated Robert’s mom’s birthday.

Ms. Shirley received an emotional message from Toya, who also shared a sweet photo on her social media account to mark this important family event. Toya and the whole family distance themselves socially.

Here is the video of Toya with Reigny:

“@Reign_beaux made dad a homemade Chai latte last night…. she killed me when she said it was spicy ”Toya captioned her message.

One commentator said, “As a teacher, I will say that I can tell you that guys are great at communication. She is two years old and says

Someone else posted this: “ One thing about Reign, she’s gone to make you drink or eat whatever she says! & you have to! demanding diva.

One subscriber wrote: “I loved that he always said” good job “even when she made a little mess while pouring it out. Pretty!’ and another fan posted: ‘Too cute! And I loved how there was no fuss about the little accident she made of it.

Someone else said, ‘Awww, isn’t that spicy Reign? It’s true baby you need to ask first, “and another follower wrote,” She asked him if he wanted more, and he continued to explain the drink she had probably made him another cup of. anyway … It is not smooth.