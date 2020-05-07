Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama, Jordan Craig, Gives Fans A Sizzling View From Behind In Tight Bodysuit Photo

Tristan Thompson’s ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig is fabulous as she quarantines herself in her lavish Hollywood mansion. Jordan recently adopted social media, where she impressed her fans with her body and bedroom.

Tristan’s baby mom shared a sizzling photo of her showing off her perky ass in a tight leopard training bodysuit. The photo was taken in Jordan’s amazing bedroom, and fans fell in love with the decor.

She wrote as a caption: “Quarantine Day 45: Getting” semi-cute “for workouts has slowly become my thing 🐆. My training suit comes from @whatjordywore. ”

A fan of Prince’s mom said: “The decor of your room always attracts me 😍 you are my fashion icon ❤️❤️”Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama, Jordan Craig, Gives Fans A Sizzling View From Behind In Tight Bodysuit Photo

It has recently been confirmed that Tristan and Khloe Kardashian are in quarantine together and are planning to have another baby. According to insiders, Jordan can’t help but laugh at the whole drama.

A source told Hollywood Life: “Jordan likes to watch all the daily dramas that Tristan and Khloe’s lives have become. From social media to the family reality show, Jordan likes to follow Khloe and the rest of the Kardashians. ”

The person added, “Jordan is fascinated by the woman Tristan left her for and is still trying to figure out what he is seeing in Khloe. Jordan lives for the mother’s drama, but she tries not to resent Khloe. – It’s not like she wants Khloe’s relationship with Tristan to fail or anything, but she can’t imagine them having a happy ending unless he seriously changes his ways. So Jordan gets a kick out of watching them try to keep it all together. “