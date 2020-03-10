Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama, Jordan Craig

Jordan Craig has decided to delight fans with a series of great photos taken on vacation with his son, Prince.

Tristan Thompson’s baby mom is currently living her best life in Jamaica, and she’s decided to share some photos where she is having fun with her son as they ride a water taxi on the river.

In the photo, the model is wearing a superb black swimsuit, a red blanket and Chanel sandals.

many have taken advantage of social media to praise the mother and the son.

One person said, “Makeshift boat made with bamboo .. sail while enjoying beautiful nature scenes .. you should come and try it.” Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama, Jordan Craig, Gets A Sweet Kiss From Her Son, Prince, In Vacation Photos

Another follower said, “Omiigaaahh, 😍 😍 you look so cute !! Meet neeeext lol 😍😍 It is so beautiful. I love the way you include it in everything. ”

This social media user said, “Baby Prince, it’s nice to see your tb. Looking forward to your flow. Handsome prince. She bombs so much “Khole could never.”

A fourth commenter said, “She’s so pretty and problem-free” No one is worried about Tristan, except Khloe. That’s her problem now … Meanwhile, I arrive and I go out in casual attire. ”

She said in an article: “I met Tristan because he chose to go out with me on a date. A mutual friend installed us. After dating certain dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex who was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant to either continue to this day or start a relationship. He begged me that the relationship was over long before we met. He made me speak with his innermost circle. He showed me physical evidence (correspondence between the two) and asked my lawyers to prove his point of view. Her best friends, business partners, and even her mother told me so, and her ex was separated before we met. ”

She added, “It’s my truth! The truth I believe in and trust. If for some reason it is NOT the truth, I am very sorry and totally sorry that TRISTAN and those around him are lying about something like that!