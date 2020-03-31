Valve Announces Dota 2 Update Focused

The best games are always changing and improving. To create a patch that changes things for the better instead of just changing them unnecessarily, however, you need a lot of data. Valve and the team behind Dota 2 understand the need for this data and are working to ensure that it collects it correctly.

In a recent patch update, the Dota 2 team announced that it would introduce a new system for collecting data to make better changes. This should help them predict changes that are difficult to predict without having to observe a large number of games, such as changes to the gold bonus formula. Valve Announces Dota 2 Update Focused On Gathering Data For Future Improvements

“We expect the number of times we do this during the year to be very small, but when we do, it will only be on weekdays at the lowest point of user activity between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Seattle time, “Valve said. bed. “In addition, we are adding a ‘dota_disable_experimental_gameplay’ convar which can be used by players to deactivate it. Any change in gameplay will only be active in matchmaking games where no player has the game of convar. ”

From the way Valve writes about it, it looks like the new system they’re introducing is going to be very annoying in normal gameplay. They say they know that players will “fix” some of the changes, but they will not announce the changes themselves in part because they don’t want players to overcompensate with the knowledge of the changes. Also, they prefer not to reveal potential changes to come, probably because they don’t want the fan base to wait for changes that never happen, and vice versa.