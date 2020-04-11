Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Brings Another Double

There are a handful of titles that can easily compete with the absolute murder explosion of Warhammer: Vermintide 2. There is something to be submerged by the back against a wall while swarms of vermin continue to flow from each nearby opening; there is blood everywhere, the Ubersreik Five are extremely weak in health, then you hear the roar of something monstrous and hungry trampling the labyrinthine rooms towards your besieged group.

It is a sensation that becomes extremely addictive, struggling to overcome and overcome overwhelming odds against the hordes. Killing Floor 2 immediately comes to mind as offering the same feeling of deadly frenzy against stacked odds, but it just doesn’t have the same panache as melee combat. Development studio FatShark recently changed the way they also bring new content to the title, and it has worked well for the title so far. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Brings Another Double XP Weekend And Invites Community To Play With Developers

While previous versions of the DLC for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 certainly fell a little flat when released, the current compromise of having microtransactions in the game in exchange for a consistent flow of fresh content has been an absolute explosion until now. Many are hoping for a long line of content to come that will keep the game fresh, while strengthening microtransactions o

This weekend, FatShark again announced that it was doubling all the experience gained by the heroes who enter the title, as they did last weekend. Since the majority of the world is trapped inside their homes, they might as well have something to hope for as a group. Diving into Vermintide 2 seems to be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The idea that you will fight mainly rats, the familiar boss of bubonic plague, is an added bonus.

In addition to being more successful this weekend, the developers have announced that they will also dive in multiplayer starting at 1700 EST today, and that they will swing their weapons among the rest of us while we are trying to delete the content. It’s a fun opportunity to play and chat with some of the spirits behind Warhammer: Vermintide 2 while offering a chance to maybe make a new friend or two in a free murder.