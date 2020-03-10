Will Smith Looks Nothing Like Himself On Set Of Biopic

As you may know, Will Smith is currently filming for a new film called “ King Richard ” in which he only represents the legendary tennis players Venus and the father of Serena Williams. That being said, the actor was photographed on set with his daughters on screen and it is safe to say that he looked really different!

Will was almost unrecognizable in the role he transformed for the biopic.

The film will be devoted to the tennis champion sisters and their father, who is also the man who trained them from the start.

The younger Williams sisters are played by Saniyya Sidney, 13, who plays Venus, and Demi Singleton, 12, who is Serena on screen. Will Smith Looks Nothing Like Himself On Set Of Biopic As Venus And Serena Williams’ Father!

That said, Will Smith and the young actresses were filmed on a tennis court in Los Angeles

The renowned actor wore a pink polo shirt, red shorts and high socks, typical tennis player equipment for the time.

In addition, he also wore a salt and pepper beard, which is probably the main thing that made him unrecognizable.

There is no doubt that it seemed to belong to the 90s when the script of the film is also defined.

In some photos, Will looks very serious and stern in front of a cart of tennis balls, faithful to the real father of Serena and Venus who is known to have pushed them to be in perfect mental and physical condition while they trained to become the best in the field.

In addition, Will was also filmed alongside The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal as the latter portrayed sisters coach Rick Macci.