World Of Warcraft Is Giving Everyone Double

Stay safe, stay healthy, stay home. This has been the mantra for the past few months as the world continues to be afflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The luckiest of us were able to do just that, and much of it was thanks to the gaming companies.

The gaming community has gotten pretty close lately, with some developers simply giving away their content for free to encourage people to stay home and practice social distancing. Blizzard is embarking on supportive action, having recently announced that it will offer everyone a bonus experience to encourage them to stay.

“If you stay inside and come back to Azeroth, or if you level up another character (or two), you will get a special bonus to help you on your way,” Blizzard said. “From today until April 20, 2020, all Battle for Azeroth players will gain an experience buff called” Winds of Wisdom “which will increase experience gains by 100%!” World Of Warcraft Is Giving Everyone Double Experience To Encourage Players To Practice Social Distancing

Doubling the experience is a hell of a way to get people back, especially since a large part of the player base makes sure to log out in the rest zones just to get a small amount of bonus xp on their return. The buff will also be applied to players whose account is still in the Legion edition and to all those who also have the Starter edition.

Best of all, they will be stacked with whatever inheritance you may have. A full set of heirlooms gives a considerable buff to your experience gain, and when stacked with a buff that doubles experience, you will reach the maximum level before you even know it.

It is important to note that the buff will not affect players on classic World of Warcraft servers, which is probably for the best. Blizzard is very committed to ensuring that the Classic client experience is as similar to the original Vanilla experience as possible, and a mandatory buff that doubles the experience would certainly not meet this objective. Frankly, most classic players are probably relieved of this, and applying it only to willing players could create a massive flaw, so keeping it out of the classic was probably u