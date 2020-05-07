XXXTentacion’s Alleged Killer Fears For His Life Due To COVID-19

XXXTentacion was tragically shot in the summer of 2018 at a motorcycle dealer in Florida. A group of men approached the rising star in the parking lot, shot it, and fled with some of its belongings. It was easily one of the most tragic moments for the hip-hop community that year.

Fast forward to 2020, and the world is currently blocked due to the spread of the coronavirus, originally from Wuhan, China. Currently, much of North America is closed to prevent the spread of the virus.XXXTentacion’s Alleged Killer Fears For His Life Due To COVID-19

In addition, COVID-19 has even spread throughout the prison system. For this reason, many celebrities and ordinary detainees did their best to serve the remainder of their sentence in house arrest, which was granted to some of them.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the alleged murderer of XXXTentaction asked to be released from prison and also claims that a prison guard intentionally gave an inmate COVID-19. If the general population was not prepared for the virus, it is easy to understand that prisons would not be either.

The store recently took over a letter from one of the defendants, Dedrick Williams, who sent it back to the judge, requesting early release due to the virus. According to Dedrick, “an assistant to the main prison in Broward County” sentenced the virus to a convicted person.

Williams went on to say in this letter that this allegation made him fear for his life because his immune system was not strong enough to fight COVID-19.