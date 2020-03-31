Yoshinori Kitase Is Prepared To Work On Final Fantasy

If you’re a fan of Final Fantasy VII, you should thank several, and it’s game producer Yoshinori Kitase.

Kitase gave life to Final Fantasy VII in 1997, and he is again at the wheel of the franchise for the remake.

He has been a driving force behind the recreation of the game for a new generation and, if Kitase has its way, he will continue to work on this story for the rest of his career.

“Final Fantasy VII is a game that, if it stayed just like the original, would be remembered as something from the past and people wouldn’t be as committed to it. I think that to be something that continues to be loved and followed by future generations, we may have to keep updating it as we do now. And in 10 years, 20 years, we may have to start again! So even if it’s the only thing

e I do in the rest of my career, I will not be disappointed. ”

Kitase decided to publish the remake in separate chapters, each chapter being the length of an entire game. The first chapter, which will be released next month, will only include the Midgar section of the original game.

In the 1997 version, Midgar had maybe four or five hours of play depending on the level of the character. In the remake, a lot of history is clearly added to make it a full game in its own right.

Kitase said the next chapter should arrive much faster than the first. He has said in the past that the creative team is already hard at work producing the next episode of Final Fantasy VII Remake and that they will not take any breaks after the release of the first chapter.

“I think we will probably go there directly,” he said.